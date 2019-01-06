Simmba Box Office (Worldwide): With 277 Crores, It Beats 2 Films Of Salman Khan & 1 Of Kangana Ranaut!

Simmba Box Office (Worldwide): Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba hit the theatres on 28th December, 2018 and since then it has been doing a DHAMAAKA at the box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Siddharth Jadhav in the pivotal roles.

After beating several films of 2018 at the Indian box office as it is collected 172.83 crores * till date, Simmba is breaking some records in the international markets too.

Speaking about the worldwide collections, the film has garnered a total amount of 277.59 crores* at the box office. After raking in such a number, it has successfully surpassed Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258.00 crores), Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265.00 crores) and Race 3 (270.76 crores) in the list. The next target is Shah Rukh Khan’s Raaes (287.71 crores) Well, this seems to be an easy task for Simmba since the audience is loving the film.

The film is getting appreciated by one and all out there. Being a first collaboration between Rohit and Ranveer, it is proved that this lethal combo can do wonders if they come together for another film again. The masala entertainer was indeed a best New Year’s gift for the Janta Janaardan!

On the work front, Ranveer recently launched the teaser of his upcoming film Gully Boy which is all set to hit the theatres on 14th February, 2019. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Verma.

