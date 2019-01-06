Simmba Box Office: Earns 116% Profit; BEATS 5 Films In The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018

Simmba Box Office: The Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba has passed with flying colours at the box office. The film is garnering a lot of positive appreciation despite being a remake of a south film. A typical Rohit Shetty masala entertainer is what we surely needed for the New Year’s Eve!

This Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer is breaking several records since its release. Till now, the film has collected a whopping amount of 172.83 crores*, hence making it to the list of most profitable films of 2018. In just 9 days, the film has surpassed biggies of 2018 and entered the list.

Made on a budget of 80 crores (P & A included), the film’s return on investment stands at the total of 92.83 crores. The ROI% now stands at 116.03%. With this, it has earned 100% profit at the India box office. Also, it has surpassed not one or two but 5 films in the list. Starting with Dhadak (105.48%), Raid (111.54%), KGF (111.87%), PadMan (113.37%) and Sui Dhaaga (113.56%).

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Now that’s quite an achievement for Team Simmba! It definitely calls for a celebration. Next in the row is Paramanu (117.86%) and Satyameva Jayate (120.62%). These films too will be surpassed in no time.

