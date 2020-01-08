Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Knocks Down Dabangg 2 & On Its Way To Cross 1 More Salman Khan Film

Good Newwz Box Office: There’s no stopping for this Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer as it is taking long strides in its record-breaking journey with each passing day. As of now, the film has surpassed the lifetime of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, globally.

At the end of 2nd Tuesday i.e. day 12, Good Newwz has made 172.54 crores nett (203.59 crores gross) in India, while another 61.55 crores have been accumulated from the overseas run. The film’s grand total stands at 265.14 crores gross worldwide. And in the due course, it has crossed Dabangg 2 (265 crores) in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners (200 crores and above) list.

Check out the complete list below:

Owing to the rock steady momentum during weekdays, Good Newwz is expected to beat Race 3 on the list with today’s collection.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019.

Recently, during a trailer launch event of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar revealed the secret behind why he only works with new directors.

“I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me (in their films). That is the truth, a claimed the Bollywood superstar.

Akshay’s comment came in the wake of an observation by Karan Johar, one of the producers of the film, that he was a star who had worked with many debutant directors.

The actor further explained: “When big people don’t take you (in their films), you have to start your own journey. If you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. You cannot just sit at home and wonder why people don’t take me (in their films) despite me being so capable.”

