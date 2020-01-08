Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar Led Film Beats Salman Khan’s Race 3 In 12 Days

Good Newwz Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz has taken one more step above in Koimoi’s Top Grossers Chart as it has crossed the lifetime business of Salman Khan’s 2018 release Race 3.

Salman Khan led multistarrer film which was the 3rd instalment of the Race franchise earned 169 crores. Now with a business of 172.54 crores, Good Newwz has crossed the film and that too in 12 days.

The next targets of the film are Bang Bang (181.03 crores), Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) & 2.0 (188 crores) which will be crossed soon. The film is strongly moving towards 200 crores mark but it will be dependent on how it performs in 3rd week.

Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which are two big films releasing this Friday will take away a huge number of screens from Good Newwz. It’ll be interesting to see how Good Newwz collects from thereon.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the grand success of Good Newwz, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good message will always fetch appreciation.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, “Good Newwz” is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

