Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Responds To Writer’s Claim Of Story Credit; Says There’s No Copyright On True Events

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is all set to release this Friday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Chhapaak is based on the true story of a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

In the film, DP will be portraying Laxmi and her fight against the wrongdoings and emerging out stronger. However, a writer named Rakesh Bharti recently claimed that he had originally penned the story of Laxmi and Meghna has now made a film on it. As soon as the news broke out, the Raazi director filed an affidavit responding to Rakesh’s claim where he is crediting the story as his.

As reported by PTI, Meghna Gulzar responded saying that Rakesh’s suit was “wholly misconceived, frivolous, legally untenable and unmeritorious.” It also mentions that there cannot be a case of copyright infringement as the information is available in the public domain and it is not protected under the Copyright Act.

Meghna’s affidavit reads, “In the present case, the plaintiff (Bharti) has sought the protection of an idea of a film based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. True facts and events are not entitled to copyright protection.”

The director also mentioned that the suit is filed with ulterior motive by Rakesh Bharti to gain publicity and disrupt the release of Chhapaak this weekend.

The affidavit also mentioned, “The plaintiff’s intention is to only wrongfully and dishonestly gain publicity and pressurize Meghna Gulzar. The plaintiff wants to tarnish the reputation of Meghna Gulzar and extract money.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!