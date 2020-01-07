Chhapaak: Rajkummar Rao Said He Was Offered Vikrant Massey’s Character But Meghna Gulzar REVEALS That Was Never The Case

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is making a huge buzz and for all the correct reasons as it is just a few days away from its release. While Vikrant in the lead opposite Deepika is garnering love, it was in the news that the character was first offered to Rajkummar Rao and now it is Meghna Gulzar who has rubbished the rumors. Below is everything you would want to know.

It was recently when Raj when on a chat show and confessed that he was offered Chhapaak but had to let it go. He said, “I didn’t turn it down. Of course not! I loved that script but my dates were so messed up. I’m so looking forward to that film. I kept telling Meghna and Deepika that it’s my loss.”

Meghna who is on a promotional spree for her directorial has altogether a different story and Raj is nowhere in it. In an interview with Bollywood Life the director, said, “That is something neither me nor Deepika (Padukone) said. It is a media-created story.” Meghna made it clear that Vikrant was the only actor in her mind to play Alok Dixit since the very beginning. She said, “For me, as I said, I instinctively start thinking of my actor. Like, when we were writing the character of Malti and by the time we reached the end of the draft, I could only see Deepika. Same happened with Vikrant.”

Further, she spoke about her experience working with Vikrant and how she always wanted to work with him. “I have been wanting to work with him since I saw him in A Death In The Kunj and we’ve admired each other’s work for so many years. For me, he fit my character, who is a guy from North India, a social activist, kind of dismantled personality but with a warm emotional interior,” She said.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and stars Deepika Padukone as her. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020, and is one of the most anticipated films this year.

