Rohit Shetty Reveals The Weak Points Of Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty is clearly one filmmaker who has come a far way from where he started his journey. And today, the Golmaal filmmaker, is one person who everybody from the industry wants to associate with. And yet, Rohit himself is the closest to Ajay Devgn.

Rohit who was busy shooting with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif till late last years for his upcoming cop universe drama, Sooryavanshi. After revealing that he is frustrated with Katrina Kaif for the amount of questions she asks, has gone on to spill secrets about Akshay Kumar too!

In the same episode of Neha Dhupia’s much successful and loved podcast, Jio Savaan Presents No Filter Neha, Rohit was asked to name one actor who forgets most of his line. Without losing a breath, Rohit named Akshay Kumar. The filmmaker said, “Akshay Kumar forgets his name. Ya, now when we are doing the last schedule in Hyderabad, he will be ‘naam kya hai mera? Sooryavanshi’. He forgets everything…”

Well, we certainly can’t blame the man, owing to the number of films he does at one point and time! Rohit was also asked to name one actor who takes the most amount of time to learn his dance steps and the filmmaker had no qualms naming Ajay Devgn.

Well, after Singham, Sigham Returns and Simmba, Rohit Shetty is all set to expand his cop universe with Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to release on the 27th March 2020.

