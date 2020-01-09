Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses Salman Khan’s Race But Will It Become Akshay Kumar’s 2nd 300 Crores Grosser?

Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz is doing exceedingly well at Indian Box Office is a known fact. The film is also doing some decent business overseas which has got it a respectable position in the top Bollywood worldwide grossers.

On its 13th day run in India, Good Newwz earned 4.77 crores taking its total business to 177.31 crores nett (209.22 crores gross). In Overseas, the film has earned 63.46 crores gross which takes the worldwide gross total to 272.68 crores.

Now the film is in a position where it has crossed the worldwide gross total of Race 3 (270.76 crores) to become 35th highest worldwide Bollywood grosser. The next targets of the film are 2.0 (275 crores), Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Raees (287.71 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores) and Hindi Medium (304.57 crores).

So far, only one Akshay Kumar starrer film has breached 300 crores worldwide mark and i.e. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It collected 316.61 crores back in 2017. It’ll be interesting to see if Good Newwz can be his 2nd film to enter the club. Interestingly, only 30 Bollywood films have done it so far.

Check out the complete list below:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the grand success of Good Newwz, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

