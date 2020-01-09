Not The Government, Anurag Kashyap Fears Mad Men On Street Attacking Him In The Name Of Patriotism

Anurag Kashyap has been a strong voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has been supporting the JNU protests as well. The filmmaker himself participated in different protests that were held in Mumbai in the past few days.

Kashyap had taken a break from Twitter in August. However, last month, he came back to share his views against CAA. But it didn’t take much time for the trolls to target him, bash him and question his views. However, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director isn’t staying quiet. He is giving it back to those who try to insult him or question his views, patriotism and much more.

Recently, the students and staff of JNU in Delhi were attacked by masked goons inside the campus. Since then, the situation in the country has become more tensed and Anurag is constantly questioning the government for not taking any action against.

In an interview with NDTV, Anurag Kashyap was asked if he feels fears being a target or not. He answered, “I do feel scared. I don’t fear authority or government or police. I know if I am arrested then I have the legal right to fight back. But a mad man on the street can do anything to you and that puts the fear in us… because they have literally armed everyone with a purpose, saying, ‘because you are with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, you are a patriot and soldier of the country. They have created an imaginary war, imaginary enemy within the country.”

He also added that the government doesn’t listen to people, but only gives speeches. They don’t conduct any press conferences or don’t participate in the debates. Anurag stated that he believes that the current govt. doesn’t want any good and only wants control over people.

