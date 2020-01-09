Trouble In Sanjeeda Shaikh & Aamir Ali’s Paradise, Couple Heading For A Divorce?

The Industry over the past year has witnessed some shocking news with couples like Shweta Tiwari-Anubhav Kohli, Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha, Riddhi Dogra-Raqesh Bapat amongst others calling it quits. Now, is Television’s one of the most favourite couples, Sanjeeda Shaikh & Aamir Ali heading for a divorce too? Here’s all we know about it.

The couple had often shared lovey-dovey posts and given us some major couple goals on social media. However, speculations arose ever since Aamir’s birthday wish for Sanjeeda, to which the beauty gave a very formal response. Fans were quick to notice and storm the comment section sharing that they sense trouble in paradise. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, the duo is living separately and reconsidering their relation.

A source close to SpotboyE has shared the same as, “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues,”

Furthermore when the development contacted Aamir Ali, the actor replied, “I don’t know what you are talking about!”

It was just two weeks back on Sanjeeda’s birthday that Aamir posted a cute birthday wish for the actress along with a video. The caption read, “Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed..”

To this, Sanjeeda replied, “Thanks Ali.”

Check out the post below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, the couple have been seen together in shows like Nach Baliye season 3 and even went onto win the trophy of the Star Plus hosted reality dancing show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!