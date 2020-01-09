Yesterday, Deepika Padukone turned everyone’s heads with her glamorous appearance at the Chhapaak movie screening. Chhapaak is the actress’ release after 2 years which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Always trust Deepika for experimenting with her outfits and hair, when it comes to attending events. During the Chhapaak promotions, we saw how the actress nailed every peculiar look she donned for the interviews and events. Even yesterday, she shined in a blue sequined saree by Sabyasachi. Her slicked back hairstyle with a side partition, deep kohl-eyed, and filled-in brows complemented the look.

The Piku actress opted for smoky eyes, yet a nude makeup look with barely any blush and nude lips. DP teamed it up with golden bangles and diamond earrings. The pics were shared by Deepika Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani on her Instagram page. Shaleena captioned the photos, “ELECTRICCCC ⚡️⚡️ @deepikapadukone tonight wearing @sabyasachiofficial 📸 @thehouseofpixels makeup @sandhyashekar hair @florianhurel assisted by @anjalichauhan16 @disha_punjabi”.

We are in love with Deepika’s look from the screening yesterday. It’s a perfect get up for a wedding reception night.

Meanwhile, coming to Chhapaak, the film is based on the story of real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The first reviews of the film are out and people are praising Deepika’s performance and Meghna’s precise and hard-hitting direction. Even Vikrant is getting appreciation for playing his role with conviction.

