Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani’s Sunkissed Pic From Dubai Is BREAKING The Internet

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be next seen together in Laxmmi Bomb. The duo recently shared the screen space in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. However, in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay and Kiara will be seen opposite to each other.

The actors have started shooting for the film. A few hours ago, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram page to share a sunkissed pic of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani from the sets. The duo has been shooting for a song in Dubai.

Check out the pic below:

Laxmmi Bomb is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The first look of the film was shared in which Akshay is donning a red saree. The look instantly became viral on the internet and everyone couldn’t stop praising the actor for his yet another distinctive choices in roles.

The film is being produced by Akshay along with Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. It will hit the screens on June 5, 2020. The film is all set to clash with Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Along with this, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani also has Indoo Ki Jawani in her kitty. She is also the female lead in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

