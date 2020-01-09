Actress Amruta Khanvilkar made a bright fashionable statement by opting for a yellow blazer dress for her recent outing.
The actress slipped into a yellow ensemble with a deep plunging neckline for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Malang here. She looked smart and confident, while channelling a formal yet comfortable vibe.
She paired her outfit with grey striped heels, which took her attire to a whole new level, and kept her hair open. She looked stunning as she posed with “Malang” co-stars Disha Patani and Elli AvrRam.
Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also features Kunal Kemmu. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakraman and will release on February 14.
Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in Raazi, a serial killer Lovina in web series Damaged and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate. She has also done shows such as “Time Bomb 9/11” and “24” as well as some reality shows.
