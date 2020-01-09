BREAKING! Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal’s Lawyer To File Case Against Deepika Padukone & Team

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey’s tale of Laxmi Agarwal’s triumph, Chhapaak, is all set to hit the theatre screens tomorrow. The movie has faced a wrath with #BoycottChhapaak post Deepika Padukone was spotted protesting against JNU Violence in Delhi. However, that only helped spread the buzz further. Now, things seem to be taking a toll as Laxmi’s lawyer is planning on taking legal action against the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

For the unversed, advocate Aparna Bhat, represented Laxmi Agarwal’s case in her criminal trial at the Patiala House Courts. She took to her Facebook handle last night to express her disappointment over the film, and stated that it is her identity and integrity that is threatened. Aparna furthermore even slammed the makers of failing to even express gratitude towards her contribution in the case.

“I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences,” wrote Aparna Bhat in a post.

Deepika Padukone and the team of Chhapaak are yet to respond on this.

