Chhapaak Screening PICS: Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Make A Starry Appearance

Chhapaak Screening: Chhapaak which also has a social message has started a revolution that is all set to release this Friday. A special screening of Chhapaak was organised by the makers yesterday in Mumbai and saw a lot of well-known faces from B-town in attendance.

Bollywood town joined the special screening and made it an extremely bright event and, Real life Acid attack survivors joined the screening along with lead cast Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and director Meghna Gulzaar.

Also present at the screening were the Gully Boy gang Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Naezy. The profound actresses like Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chaddha were seen enjoying the Chhapaak screening.

The Forgotten Army director Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur attended the screening. Director Muddassar Aziz, promising actor Abhimanyu Dassani, renowned producer Nikhil Dwivedi and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also there.

Most loved Jodi of B-town Genelia Deshmukh- Riteish Deshmukh made it an enlightening event.

The starry attendance at the Chhapaak special screening proves that the screening turned out as the quality time spend together with near and dear once.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

