WHAT! Kajol Went Through A Miscarriage During Happy Times On Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Sets

Kajol is geareing up for her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The audience is quite excited to see Ajay and Kajol together on screen after a long time.

The actress has been ruling our hearts since the 90s. People love her pairing with Shah Rukh Khan and the duo have given us some memorable films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan, to name a few. Recently, the Gupt actress made a shocking revelation from the time when she was working on K3G.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Kajol revealed that she had a miscarriage during K3G. The actress shared, “I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug and our family’s complete.”

She further mentioned, “We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!”

Read the entire post below:

Coming to Tanhaji, the film is helmed by Om Raut. It will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

