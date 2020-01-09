Good NewwzBox Office Day 13: It is staying quite good at the box office as even on Wednesday, the collections are over 50% of what the film collected on Friday. While the second Friday was 8.10 crores, collections on the second Wednesday have come to 4.77 crores, which is a very good hold again.

Good Newwz Box Office Day 13: A Huge Success, All Eyes Now On Sooryavanshi

The film has now collected 177.31 crores already and by the time the second week would be through, 180 crores would already have been crossed. For a core multiplex film like Good Newwz to collect this much moolah in such quick time is indeed a very good feat and there is so much more that is yet to come.

Next up, Akshay Kumar would be seen in a hardcore commercial film Sooryavanshi and all eyes would be on the Karan Johar biggie directed by Rohit Shetty to strike huge at the box office. Since that’s a film made for the masses as well as classes, and would be catering to single screens as well as multiplexes, sky would be the limit for it.

