Good Newwz Box Office Day 13: A Huge Success, All Eyes Now On Sooryavanshi

Good NewwzBox Office Day 13: It is staying quite good at the box office as even on Wednesday, the collections are over 50% of what the film collected on Friday. While the second Friday was 8.10 crores, collections on the second Wednesday have come to 4.77 crores, which is a very good hold again.

The film has now collected 177.31 crores already and by the time the second week would be through, 180 crores would already have been crossed. For a core multiplex film like Good Newwz to collect this much moolah in such quick time is indeed a very good feat and there is so much more that is yet to come.

Next up, Akshay Kumar would be seen in a hardcore commercial film Sooryavanshi and all eyes would be on the Karan Johar biggie directed by Rohit Shetty to strike huge at the box office. Since that’s a film made for the masses as well as classes, and would be catering to single screens as well as multiplexes, sky would be the limit for it.

