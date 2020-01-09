Kareena Kapoor Khan TROLLED For Photoshopping Her Legs In Latest Magazine Cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of Good Newwz, which is heading for a blockbuster status at the box office. The comedy drama witnessed Kareena paired up with Akshay Kumar, and garnered her a lot of praises. However, things seem to have turned upside down now as the diva is being trolled for using Photoshop and changing her legs for a magazine cover.

It all began when the actress posed for a photoshoot for a latest magazine cover. A picture from the same is going viral over the internet where Bebo can be seen all smiles, posing as she’s standing on the bed. While she donned a sky blue pastel dress, with her hair in curls bouncing all over, one could notice a difference in her legs, and it did not appear like her original ones. Fans were soon to notice the same, and backlashed the Udta Punjab actress.

“Itna zyada retouch kiya hai ki knees gayab ho gaya,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote, “Itni editing kari k knee gayab kar dia Kareena ka, itni beautiful h Kareena kyu editing krte ho Yar”

“Where are your knees,” questioned another.

A user pointed out, “Why her legs are edited so much? No offence, she looks gorgeous though!”

“Mine is …..Not to Photoshop knees to such an extent so that it looks like a shiny plastic…”

“No knees. Too much of editing,” wrote another.

Diet Sabya too commented on the picture after a fan sent it to them handle in DM that read, “She’s so beautiful, why did they edit the photo so much? And by that I mean forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind.”

“Why?” captioned the social handle that is famous for calling out celebrities indulging in plagiarism.

