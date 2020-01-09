Chal Ghar Chalen Teaser From Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Soothing Song Is One To Look Out For!

The makers of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang have taken the nation by a storm with their high on life trailer. Now, the makers are all set to release the first song from the movie titled ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’.

Luv films took to social media and shared the announcement with a poster and captioned it, “T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R. is all they ever wanted.

#ChalGharChalen out tomorrow.”

Ever since the trailer was released, it received a lot of appreciation from fans and industry peers alike and it was also trending on YouTube. Earlier, the makers released GIFs from Malang which have also been trending.

Chal Ghar Chalen which is to be the first track of the film is sung by Arijit Singh, Penned by Sayeed Quadri and the music is given by none other than our favorite Mithoon.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the ‘most awaited trailer of the season’.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

