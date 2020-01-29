Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses Golmaal Again Before Wrapping Up The Theatrical Run!

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has enjoyed a monumental run in both the Indian and overseas markets. The film was expected to face the heat from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and other new releases but managed to survive the competition quite impressively.

Good Newwz is all set to wrap up its theatrical journey but before it, the film is making sure to spill surprises in the collections’ chart. In Koimoi Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners (200 crore grossers and above), Good Newwz has surpassed the lifetime of Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) with its global total of 311.27 crores including India’s 237.34 crores gross (201.14 crores nett) and 73.93 crores gross of overseas.

Check out the list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Good Newwz is currently at 29th position in the list and to end its journey at the same spot.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019. The story of the film revolves around two couples from very different socio-cultural backgrounds, who meet at an in-vitro fertilization clinic and how a comedy of errors follows.

Meanwhile, on the success of the film, director Raj Mehta says he has got everything that he wished for.

Meanwhile”It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a light-hearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!