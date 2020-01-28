Man Vs Wild: Post PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth To Appear In Bear Grylls’ Show & Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Legendary actor Rajinikanth had everyone in surprise this morning post reports about the megastar appearing in the Television survival show Man Vs Wild went viral all across the internet. Man Vs Wild, hosted by survival expert Bear Grylls is one of the most liked and watched adventure shows in India.

As per reports, the shoot for the show featuring Rajinikanth is in process and it is currently being shot at Bandipur forest in Karnataka.

With this, Rajinikanth becomes only the second Indian after PM Narendra Modi to appear in this survival show which is followed and watched by millions across the globe.

Post the news of Rajinikanth making his appearance in Man Vs Wild, Rajini fans couldn’t contain their excitement, as they took to Twitter to trend it on the Internet.

After

Captain Marvel Brie Larson,

Prime Minister Of India

On the work front, Rajinikanth who was last seen on big screens in A R Murugadoss’s Darbar is all busy these days with Siruthai Siva’s next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with veteran actresses Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The film is been bankrolled under Sun Pictures banner.

