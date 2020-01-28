David Schwimmer AKA Ross On FRIENDS: “Something Was Inappropriate Or Insensitive”

FRIENDS is considered as one of the most loved sitcoms. Starring David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, the show has completed 25 years. Even today, FRIENDS have a huge fan following among all the age groups.

A lot of fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion of their favourite six characters – Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe. Even the makers are getting us excited by revealing interesting details about the potential reunion.

Amid all this, actor David Schwimmer who played the character of Ross has an interesting take on his own series. While FRIENDS have many fans, some even dislike the show because they think it is problematic in parts. David has reacted to all these claims and has kind of agreed to the same.

In an interview with The Guardian, the ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story’ actor said, “I feel that a lot of the problem today in so many areas is that so little is taken in context. You have to look at it from the point of view of what the show was trying to do at the time.”

He added, “I’m the first person to say that maybe something was inappropriate or insensitive, but I feel like my barometer was pretty good at that time. I was already really attuned to social issues and issues of equality.”

Well, we wonder what FRIENDS fans have to say about David’s point of view.

Meanwhile, let’s hope that we get to see a reunion of our six stars soon!

