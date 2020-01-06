Dabangg 3 Box Office: Dabangg 3 has performed fairly well at both Indian and Overseas Box Office. While the film hasn’t been able to cross 200 crores mark here in India, a 50 crores mark has been untouchable in Overseas.

After scoring 28.50 crores approx in Overseas in its first weekend, Dabangg 3 has managed to accumulate only 11.50 crores approx more so far. The total overseas business of Dabangg 3 in overseas so far is 40 crores approx which is okayish.

In India, the film has collected 150 crores net which means a gross business of 177 crores approx. This also means the Salman Khan starrer has crossed 200 crores mark worldwide atleast. Have a look at the breakdown below:

India Nett: 150 crores

India Gross: 177 crores

Overseas: 40 crores

Worldwide Gross: 217 crores

In the top Worldwide grossers chart, Dabangg 3 stands among Top 50 films. It has crossed the worldwide business of Kaabil (209.50 crores), Hichki (210.81 crores) & Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores). The film has equalled the worldwide lifetime business of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which also collected 217 crores.

Dabangg 3 will collect 2-3 crores more to its total and will end its lifetime worldwide business below 225 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe. Directed by Prabhudheva the action romantic film will hit the cinemas on Eid 2020 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.

