Bharat Box Office (Worldwide): Not Just 2.0 & Race 3, Surpasses As Many As 9 Bollywood Biggies!

Bharat Box Office (Worldwide): Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Bharat is performing pretty good, if not terrifically at the worldwide box office. After the end of the second weekend, the movie has surpassed movies of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, in the list of Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners.

After the end of the second weekend, Bharat accumulated 194.58 crores* nett and 229.92 crores* gross in the domestic market and another 47 crores gross from overseas. Combining both, the movie stands at a worldwide total of 276.92 crores* gross.

With 276.92 crores* gross, Bharat has surpassed not 1 or 2 but 9 movies including- Airlift (231.60 crores), Gully Boy (235.47 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores), Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores), Dabangg 2 (265 crores), Race 3 (270.76 crores) and 2.0 (Hindi- 275 crores), in Bollywood’s worldwide highest grosser list. Currently, Bharat is at the 29th spot.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat released on 5th June 2019.

A special screening of “Bharat” was hosted for the families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition.

Salman shared a photograph of himself on Twitter along with a couple of senior citizens aged between 75-80 years-old and their family members.

He captioned it: “Special screening of ‘Bharat’ for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition.”

The screening of the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was organised here on last Wednesday.

It was held via the 1947 Partition Archive organisation. According to a source, the screening featured seven families who had returned to India separately and reunited over a period of time.

