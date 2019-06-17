“Salman Khan Is Paper Tiger – Stop Worshipping Him”: Sona Mohapatra On Bharat’s Box Office Collections

Sona Mohapatra has always been pretty vocal in displaying her opinion on social media. Over various instances, she has targeted Salman Khan for different reasons. After labelling him as the ‘poster child of toxic masculinity’ for his digs on Priyanka Chopra during Bharat, Sona has yet again taken her Twitter account taunting him about the collections of Bharat.

Bharat started on fire at the box office with 42.30 crores coming in on day 1 but it started to dip after the holiday period. It remained stable on the lower levels and the second weekend came in as a surprise.

Sona took to her Twitter and labelled Salman as ‘Paper Tiger’. She tweeted, “Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing? A. Paper Tigers (P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India. Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’).”

After experiencing highs and lows in a career spanning over 25 years, Salman says scoring success continues to be of importance to him.

“The success of every film is very important for me, really. ‘Bharat’ is one film that we have given our life for…it happens with all my other films too. I believed in the film… I am really happy right now that fans are liking the film and I really appreciate that. Actually, they liked everyone’s performance in the film…it’s great.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film’s story begins in 1947 and traces the journey of a man. Salman sports six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man. He says there were several scenes in the film that made him emotional while performing them.

Salman does not indulge in method acting. Sharing how he prepares himself before any emotional scene, he said: “If I do not feel a scene, if I do not get the emotion right, I cannot fake it and make the other person feel the same emotion.”

