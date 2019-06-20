Bharat Box Office (Worldwide): Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees With A Triple Ton!

Salman Khan’s mega adventure-drama, Bharat, is enjoying a decent ride at the worldwide box office after a monstrous start. Though an underperformer considering the towering expectations pinned on it, the movie is successfully overtaking the Bollywood biggies in the list of Koimoi’s top worldwide earners. Now, with yesterday’s collection, Bharat surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in the global collection.

In 14 days of theatrical run, Bharat has accumulated 201.86 crores nett and 238.19 crores gross in India, while another 66 crores gross from international circuits. As of now, the Salman Khan starrer is rocking the charts with a grand total of 304.19 crores gross. In meanwhile, it surpassed Raees (287.71 crores) and will leave behind Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), by today.

Bharat is currently at 28th position in the list of Bollywood’s highest grossers worldwide.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and others in key roles. It released on 5th June 2019.

Amidst the busy shooting schedule, superstar Salman Khan takes his fitness seriously.

Recently, he shared a quirky video in which Salman is seen taking his security team go through “highs and lows” and how he makes them feel “secure” around him. The actor is seen doing leg presses, with his security personnel as weights.

“After experiencing the highs and lows, my security has finally realised how secure they are with me,” he captioned the video, where he was seen pushing his security staff up and down.

