Winning away hearts with her vibrance and cool vibe, Ananya Panday emerged as a promising debutante with her first film, Student of the Year 2. The beauty won ‘Next Gen Star Of The Year’ award at Grazia Millennial Awards, which took place yesterday night.

Ecstatic about receiving her first-ever award, Ananya said, “I feel really special as this my first award after school. I am super excited that I am representing the entire generation that just trying to figure themselves out. Big hug to all and Lot’s of Love to all. This journey will be amazing, everything gonna be fine it’s all going to be worth it.”

The teen sensation wore a ruffled tulle off-shoulder black dress with an asymmetrical hem and accessorized it with a pair of heels to add a dash of pop with a peachy makeup to complete the look. Receiving the award, the diva looked every bit of the title that she received, doing complete justice with her choice and her achievements.

The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and had been creating a storm with her sightings, much before her most anticipated Bollywood debut.

Ananya has made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!