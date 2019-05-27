Box Office Updates: Aladdin Has A Good Weekend, Student Of The Year 2 Crossed Student Of The Year

Box Office Updates: Aladdin had a good weekend at the Box Office as 18.50 crores came in. The film hasn’t seen any massive promotional campaign in India, isn’t a part of any franchise either and also doesn’t quite qualify as an event film. Still, it has fetched good numbers purely on the basis of nostalgia attached with the character of Aladdin as well as the fact that Will Smith stars in it.

The film was the first choice of audiences right through the weekend and collected better numbers than De De Pyaar De, India’s Most Wanted as well as PM Narendra Modi. It is now also expected to stay stable right through the weekdays which would ensure a success tag.

On the other hand Student of the Year 2, which is still playing at some screens and shows, managed some sort of collections as well. The film collected 1.75 crores* more in its third weekend and with that the total has now reached 70.66 crores*. Back in 2012, Student of the Year had collected 70 crores in its lifetime and now the second installment of the franchise has just managed to edge past that.

Of course the expectations were for the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria starrer to enter the 100 Crore Club. While that hasn’t quite happened, one waits to see if Karan Johar carries forward the franchise with a third installment.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

