De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 10: Crosses 75 Crore Mark!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 10: In 10 days, De De Pyaar De has crossed 75 crores at the Box Office. On Sunday, the film collected 5.68 crores more and as a result the overall numbers now stand at 75.09 crores.

The film is doing better than Luka Chuppi which had a similar genre and had collected 67.36 crores in 10 days. However, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer had trended very well in days to follow, as a result of which the lifetime numbers turned out to be 94 crores. Though this number would be definitely crossed by the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer, it has to be seen if it hits a century too.

Though it is doing better than the other Hindi films in the running, the screens have been reduced due to their arrival. Moreover, there is some sort of competition from Hollywood with Aladin finding audiences. This would be compensated though by zero competition in week to follow, and that should help it compensate for the shortfall due to current new releases.

This is going to be a fight to the finish for De De Pyaar De when it comes to hitting the 100 Crore Club milestone.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

