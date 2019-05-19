“Kartik Is A Very Selfless Actor”: Student Of The Year 2 Debutante Ananya Panday On Her Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-Star

Student of the Year 2 has released and the actor who has benefitted the most from the film is Ananya Panday. With appreciation coming her way from all quarters, Ananya has managed to make a mark with her debut act. The youngster is now gearing up to resume shooting of her second film opposite Kartik Aaryan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a romcom affair.

“Yes, we have completed a small schedule of the film and now we resume in July,” says Ananya, who has a very interesting role in the film which is the remake of Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur starrer.

“This is a very different film when compared to Student of the Year 2. It is a very relatable film as audiences would surely find a lot of common points with their own lives. It also has a very interesting casting,” smiles Ananya, who would be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film that also has Bhumi Pednekar as the other leading lady.

Being directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi fame, the film is expected to have some crackling chemistry in display between Ananya and Kartik Aaryan, for whom this would be his next in line after blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and superhit Luka Chuppi.

“You know, Kartik is actually such a selfless actor, he is so helpful,” exclaims Ananya, who started her acting career opposite Tiger Shroff, “It is very important to have a wonderful co-star since I am so new in this world. I need all the help.”

So how exactly has Kartik ensured that she delivers her best?

“The best part about him is that he doesn’t think about whether he has more lines to say or the actor in front of him. He just thinks about how a scene can be done better,” says Ananya, “So if there is something that I can do better, he points it out to me even if it means I have a dialogue or two more. Moreover, he also lends a very right sense of comfort, both in front as well as behind the camera, which only makes it further better for me.”

Well, with such camaraderie on display currently when the shooting has just started, one waits to see the final results once the entire shooting of the film has been completed.

Pati Patni aur Woh is set for December release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!