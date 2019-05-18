De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: A Jump On Cards!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: It had a fair opening at the Box Office as it earned just 10.41 crores net including paid previews. The opening is 8th highest of Ajay Devgn which is not as good as expected.

The collections are expected to pick up strongly on Saturday and Sunday to have a decent weekend and if go by the advance booking for today, there’s some sort of jump looking on the cards.

If we go by the current booking trends for Saturday, there’s an upward trend visible in several cities and that gives a sign of hope. Have a look at the current booking scenario in some major cities-

Mumbai/Pune

Advance booking in Mumbai for Saturday is fair. Only 25-30% shows at this moment are “Grey” (housefull) or “Orange” (fast filling).

Pune is a bit better as there are more than 35% shows which are either filling fast or already filled.

Delhi

Delhi is healthy today with 35-40% shows promising to get good footfalls. So many shows for the day are housefull.

Ahmedabad

About 15-20% shows in Gujarat’s major city are filling fast or housefull. That’s not encouraging sign for a big film like DDPD on Saturday.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is also doing well today with more than 40% shows going to be filled or are already filled.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad was already better than other cities and it has further picked up on Saturday. Around 50% shows are likely to get impressive footfalls today.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is dull with only 10-15% shows promising to get impressive footfalls.

Chennai

Chennai is showing some really good trend as around 65% shows are already filled or filling fast.

