BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi To Get A New Release Date Because Of Laaxmi Bomb?

Soon to be Sooryavanshi – Akshay Kumar shockingly bombed us all with the poster of his upcoming film Laaxmi Bomb. It brought two things with it – Akshay’s impeccable first look from the film and very surprising release date.

Surprising for a fact, because Sooryavanshi is releasing during the same period as Laaxmi Bomb. Rohit Shetty announced his latest addition of the cop-universe, Sooryavanshi, to release on 22nd May 2020. But now, Laaxmi Bomb is announced for 5th June 2020. 2 Akshay Kumar movies with a difference of just a week? Sounds impossible.

It seems Laaxmi Bomb makers have clarified everything before and Sooryavanshi might shift from the scheduled release. Rohit Shetty could do an official announcement about the same. Yes, both the genres are very different from each other, but two movies of a star in such a quick succession are not possible as of now in Hollywood.

After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled as ‘Laaxmi Bomb‘. Lawrence recently took to social media to share the news along with a photo of himself with Akshay.

Akshay Kumar shared the first look with the caption: “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June 2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence.”

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!