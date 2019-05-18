De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1: 10.41 Crores VS Ajay Devgn’s Top 10 Openers

Ajay Devgn’s latest movie De De Pyaar De released at the Box Office with high hopes but couldn’t open as expected. The film received decent reviews but it seems the audience hasn’t lapped up the film initially.

DDPD released at the Box Office on May 17 and it’s paid previews were held a night before i.e. on May 16. However, the opening collections of the film are fair to be precise.

The film earned 10.41 crores net on Day 1 and that too after including the paid previews numbers which were 1 crore+. The collections picked up in the evening but that couldn’t make over the dent created by the overall occupancy.

This kind of opening has also meant that it’s Ajay Devgn’s 8th highest opener of all time. The opening is only above the first day numbers of Ajay’s films like Raajneeti and Shivaay. Have a look at the Top 10 openings of Ajay Devgn:

Golmaal Again – 33 crore

Singham Returns – 32 crores

Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores

Baadshaho – 12.03 crores

Himmatwala – 12 crores

Bol Bachchan – 11.40 crores

Satyagraha – 11 crores

Son Of Sardaar – 10.55 crores

De De Pyaar De – 10.41 crores

Raajneeti – 10.25 crores

Shivaay – 10.24 crores

The opening of DDPD was never expected to be huge but it was always expected to stand somewhere in his Top 5. An opening between 14-15 crores could’ve been a good result. DDPD will require to show a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday to reach an optimum weekend level.

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath and Sunny Singh in other important roles.

