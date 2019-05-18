VIRAL VIDEO: After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan Gets Yet Another Musical Tribute From His Indonesian Fans!

If there is one Bollywood superstar who enjoys a crazy fan following in Overseas, it has to be Shah Rukh Khan. SRK simply rules the hearts of people worldwide and that’s why he is popular as King Khan.

While SRK has hundreds of fan clubs on social media who talk about their superstar 24×7, an Indonesian fan group of SRK has recently come up with a musical tribute to his Mohabbatein song.

The video is not just the frame to frame copy of the original song, it is also a proof of the inspiration SRK and his work is for the people. For the fans of SRK and by the fans of SRK this video is simply the best gift this weekend. Watch below:

Interestingly, this Indonesian group had earlier given a tribute to SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title song too. The tribute had received great appreciation all over the social media.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is struggling for success at Bollywood right now. His last few films except Raees and Dear Zindagi have disappointed at the Box Office, the superstar hasn’t signed any film so far after the Zero debacle and his fans are eagerly waiting for a grand comeback.

Talking about how he felt bad about the Zero debacle, SRK had earlier said, “When it went wrong, I felt bad. That it got rejected by so many people… when you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong… you get not depressed or anything but…I didn’t want to see it. I am going to see it after three months. Maybe I will be able to figure out when I am away what went wrong with it.”

