Cannes 2019: Straight Outta Disney World! Kangana Ranaut Is The Queen We’d All Bend The Knee For

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut looked no less than a princess out of a fairytale in a stunning pink and lavender hued trailed gown at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

After flaunting bold looks, the Queen star opted for a stunning soft and feminine gown by Filipino fashion designer Micheal Cinco.

But what really caught the eye was her beautiful long embellished trail.

“I am wearing a Michael Cinco Couture gown, with pink and lavender hues and it’s jewelled. It is very structured but at the same time, it has an absolutely romantic vibe to it. It is fierce and translucent but has a romantic vibe,” Kangana, who is here courtesy a brand association with Grey Goose, said in a statement.

The 32-year-old actress completed her look with Chopard jewels, soft curls and minimal make-up.

Talking about her look, she said: “The hair is very romantic and regal and the make-up is also soft and we didn’t create contrast. I have never done softer looks, I have never done pink for any red carpet and it’s not my colour, so for me, it’s a definition of a risk.”

Kangana made a smashing red carpet appearance with a classic Kanjeevaram saree paired with a corset, followed by an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for an after a party.

