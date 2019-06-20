Inshallah: Salman Khan – Alia Bhatt To Romance On The Streets Of Orlando & The Beaches Of Miami?

Ever since the the news of Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali reuniting with Inshallah came out, the cinegoers were all pumped up and couldn’t contain their excitement. Soon after, Alia Bhatt was roped in as the leading lady and it’s all the news related to the movie that fans are craving for. The latest is that SLB is hunting for location in the US and from beaches to the streets, here’s all we know about it!

A recent report by leading daily, Mumbai Mirror, states that Bhansali along with his team are location hunting in Florida and will be there for the next 3 weeks in order to find the ideal locations! “The prime spots on their wish-list are the streets of Orlando and the beaches of Miami,” the source informed, adding that Salman’s character, of a 40-something businessman, is based in Orlando, a city in central Florida. “It’s a character that’s young at heart and Salman will sport a stylish look, complete with designer jackets and sunglasses,” revealed a source close to the development.

Moreover, the source also reveals details regarding Alia Bhatt’s character as, “Alia’s character (of an aspiring actress in her mid-20s) is from a place that is situated near the river Ganga, which is why Bhansali is contemplating on these locations.” Hence, before London, the makers were looking for the perfect places in Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar.

The project is expected to go on-floors by August end this year.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently enjoying the success of Bharat, and is gearing up for Dabangg 3 which is set for a December release, Alia on the other side is working on Brahmastra and has Sadak 2 post that.

