Sister Sunaina Supports Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Over Allegations Against Hrithik Roshan & Family: “I Want The Truth To Come Out”

The battle between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has just got lit up once again and this time it’s not just about them but the family of both has got involved. A few days back Kangana’s outspoken sister Rangoli Chandel posted several tweets, which suggested that everything is not well between Roshan family and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan. She also claimed that Sunaina contacted Kangana for help. It came as a huge shocker when Sunaina showed support for Kangana with a tweet. Now, in a recent talk, Sunaina spilled more beans about her deteriorating relations with family, which is extremely shocking.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan was asked about the ongoing verbal bashing by Rangoli Chandel, her relations with family and love life. Speaking about Rangoli’s tweets, she said, “I read Rangoli’s tweets and I don’t care because that is the truth. I am fine with her tweeting because I want the truth to come out. I have always supported the truth and I will always support it. I am meeting Kangana and Rangoli today as they are bringing me justice”.

She also stated that her father is against her love because of religion. She said, “Last year and because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t”. She further added that just like her father, Hrithik is also against her relationship and he didn’t stick to his promises.

Speaking on Kangana and her allegations, Sunaina quoted, “I got in touch with Kangana recently to ask for help, because she represents women power. I support women power and I support Kangana today. Kangana is a woman and she has the right to ask for help and so do I. She wants justice and so do I. I don’t know what happened between my brother and her but obviously, there cannot be any smoke without fire”. She also added that if Hrithik has any proof against Kangana, why he is not presenting it in front of everyone.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!