Sooryavanshi Update: A few days back we informed you about the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani recreation in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s next Sooryavanshi. Though nothing was concrete, there’s now an exciting update on the same.

Now, Akshay himself has taken to his Instagram handle and announced about the recreation. He has put up his old picture with Ratan Jain and expressed his happiness. He wrote, “‪I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated #TipTipBarsaPaani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career and I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

Earlier, it was learnt that Rohit Shetty will be shooting the song in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The original song featured Akshay and Raveena Tondon, and they literally set the screens on fire with their hot chemistry. We have also seen Akki and Kat in the past, and have witnessed the sensuous chemistry in the song Gale Lag Jaa in the film De Dana Dan.

After a lot of speculations about the release date, the makers finally announced it a few days back. It was first being clashed with Salman Khan starrer Inshallah but now it will come a little early. Salman himself took to his Twitter account and announced it. He wrote, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!