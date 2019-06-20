Kabir Singh Box Office Advance Report: Delhi & Hyderabad Doing Great, Mumbai & Punjab Struggle

Kabir Singh Box Office Advance Report: Highly acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy‘s Hindi remake Kabir Singh is finally set to release. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film is hardly one day away from release and it has shown some promising advance so far.

Interesting promos and hit music have done the trick and the film has managed to create excitement among the young audience. The film is all set for a very good start, especially in North India. East Punjab is cold because of the competition from big Punjabi film Shadaa but Delhi may just level up the loss.

Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing for Kabir Singh as of now:

Mumbai

Kabir Singh has started on a lukewarm note in Mumbai. There are about 10% shows which are Filling Fast or going houseful. Though the film is expected to pick up the steam because the overall occupancies are decent.

Delhi

Delhi is going great guns thanks to the local flavour. The film has 30-35% shows looking forward for heavy footfalls and that’s pretty good. With the film still having one day left for booking, the response will get better only.

Bengaluru

The film seems to be taking benefit of the “Arjun Reddy” factor because Bengaluru has also started on a decent note. Almost 20% shows in the city are promising heavy rush.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is leading the game with around 45-50% shows likely to get filled on the first day. Shahid Kapoor is in for a big surprise this time.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has started on a fair note with 15% shows promising heavy footfalls. The response may pick up as the day proceeds.

Chandigarh

Kabir Singh is facing strong competition from Shadaa here and has shown practically no response as of now. There might be some response during the live booking tomorrow.

Chennai

Chennai is among one of the well-performing cities as it has almost 25% Fast Filling or houseful shows.

Pune

Just like Mumbai, the city has shown a good response to around 10% shows only.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!