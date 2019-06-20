India’s Got Talent’s Senior Post Producer Sohan Chauhan Dies Suspiciously

India’s Got Talent Season 7 and Masterchef India Season 6’s senior post producer Sohan Chauhan, was found dead on 16th June 2019, in Mumbai. The reasons for the same are still unknown and is under investigation.

Sohan Chauhan was found dead on Sunday and the report in SpotboyE states that the body was found in Royal Palms Pond and it is sent for the post-mortem to Siddharth Hospital. While the investigation is on for the mysterious death, the police are suspecting it to be the case of suicide.

Sohan used to live with his wife in Royal Palms society, Aarey Colony, Mumbai but from last few days, Sohan was living alone. His maid is said to be the last person who saw him, as on June 13.

May his soul rest in peace.

Karan Johar, who co-judges the reality show “India’s Got Talent” along with actresses Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora, often shares behind the scene videos on social media called “Toodle”.

In one such video late on Monday, Karan was seen pulling Kirron’s leg, for wearing a traditional headgear, which was gifted to her by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh.

Karan, too, was given one. But he had not put it on. In the video, Kirron asks why he did not, to which, the filmamaker, goofing around, said: “Because you have guts, I don’t.”

Several users on social media pointed out that Karan was being “disrespectful” towards the “Japi” — a traditional hat from Assam — which is a “symbol of respect for all the people of Assam.

Following the incident, Karan apologised with a tweet.

