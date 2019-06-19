Kabir Singh: ‘Chocolate Boy’ Image Is Good But Shahid Kapoor’s Negative Roles Are What Gifted Him Gold

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest Bollywood actors and most popular stars at this moment. In his 16 years old acting career, he has worked in more than 30 films.

The handsome and talented star made his acting debut in Bollywood with 2003 rom-com Ishq Vishk. The film was a hit and he instantly became a ‘national crush.’ With his cute and charming looks, Shahid soon became famous as the “Chocolate Boy” of industry.

For the next few years, he worked in several films which suit his image. A few of them here and there like Vivah, Jab We Met were Hits and the others proved to be failures. Shahid retained his “Chocolate Boy” image and continued to be the favorite of many but his films were failing back to back.

That’s when Vishal Bharadwaj made an entry and noticed the hidden talent in Shahid. He saw what no other filmmaker could see and decided to cast him in Kaminey to play a dark role. For Shahid too, it was a big experiment. He had just given a highly admired romantic movie Jab We Met and to sign a film of totally different genre was a HUGE risk for him.

Rest we know is the history…

Kaminey was a breakthrough in Shahid’s career as it got him a lot of appreciation and also established him as a versatile actor.

However, it took him a long time to understand his calling.

After a string of disappointments, he got the appreciation from critics and audience both with Vishal Bharadwaj’s national award winner film Haider. The film which featured Shahid in a very unusual role again was a success. After Haider, he again tried his hands with positive roles and did Shaandaar in 2015. Call it a bad luck or anything that even though he looked killer onscreen, the script killed the fate of the film. In 2016, it was a negative and edgy role in Udta Punjab which brought him back in the limelight. The film proved to be his one of the top grossers.

Now 3 years since Udta Punjab, Shahid is coming back with Kabir Singh. As we all know he plays a rebellion in the film and the way he has been presented in the trailer promises a lot. The character he plays is nowhere close to what we call a “hero”. He’s an alcoholic, chain smoker, has anger management issues and that’s what has made the audience really excited to watch the film in theatres.

As Kabir Singh hits the cinemas on June 21, we expect nothing but finally a solo 100 crore grosser from Shahid Kapoor. And going by the track record of films in which he played a negative character, we are sure Kabir Singh will start on a promising note.

