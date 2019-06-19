Bikini BFFS Shanaya Kapoor & Suhana Khan’s Throwback Selfie Is Breaking The Internet!

Childhood friends are your truest friends which is best proved by Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Recently, the star-kids were seen partying together and we’ve got our hands on a throwback photo, that shows their friendship is thicker than blood!

Their throwback photos have always created a buzz on social media!

The kick-ass photo shows both of them posing for the perfect selfie. While Suhana is in a blue bikini and a shrug with a mesh kind of a cover-up, Shanaya is in pink and white attire. Both are looking dazzling.

On one hand, Shanaya looks nothing less than the diva in pink bikini top which she covered up with the white tube top and it’s drop-dead gorgeous! With a little bit of cheek blush, pink lips, and mascara, she indeed is rocking the selfie like a diva.

Suhana, on the other hand, is shelling out the carefree vibes, with no-make up look but of you are a beauty of this sorts, who even cares about putting make up at all?

Take a look at the throwback pic and the boomerang here:

Both the girls are very good friends with Ananya Panday and are often snapped going out and about in the city. SRK’s darling daughter who studies in London often visits her family in Mumbai and whenever she does, the trio make sure to catch up and spend some quality time together.

Shanaya is currently assisting on Janhvi’s next film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic before planning her acting debut. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi.

