De De Pyaar De Box Office: Enjoying Its Theatrical Run Against All Odds!

It’s been over a month that Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & Tabu’s rom-com, De De Pyaar De, has been enjoying its theatrical run. After an opening of 10.41 crores at the box office, the movie has now added some more numbers to its kitty, finally surpassing the collections of Bol Bachchan.

After collections of 101.90 crores till last weekend, the Akiv Ali directorial till yesterday has added another 50 lakhs to its kitty. The overall collections are now accumulating to 102.40 crores. Furthermore, De De Pyaar De as was much-awaited, has finally beaten the lifetime collection of Ajay’s own, Bol Bachchan (102 crores). Celebration calls for the team!

Actress Rakul Preet revealed that it was fun to learn bartending while preparing for her forthcoming film “De De Pyaar De“.

Apart from losing 8 kgs to portray the character of Ayesha in the film, Rakul had to learn bartending as well.

“I attended the bartending workshop for about a week as it was needed to learn for the role, and it was a lot of fun. I learnt how to use the shakers, mix drinks, hold the mixers in the right way, serve in the right way, hold the glasses, flip glasses and all of that,” Rakul said in a statement.

“The experience was great. I would also cut my finger once in a while during the process. I wanted to be comfortable with the body language, so that it doesn’t look awkward while enacting it,” she added.

She found it most challenging to flip the glass the way professional bartenders do it.

“De De Pyaar De“, helmed by Akiv Ali, explores the relationship between an older man and a younger woman. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film was slated to release on May 17.

