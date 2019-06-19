Priyanka Chopra Gets Criticized By Her Own Fans & It Has A Madame Tussauds Connection

Priyanka Chopra’s stunning Madame Tussauds wax statue created a huge buzz all around the internet recently. Like her real-life persona, even her wax statue breaths fire and looks smoking hot.

“Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka’s adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans,” read the statement published on Madame Tussauds’ official website.

While it’s making millions of Priyanka Chopra’s fans go wow, there are others who are angry with their favourite star. You ask the reason? Well, they say Priyanka is too busy spending time with husband Nick Jonas and cheering him up on his concerts but have no time for her own wax statue launch.

PeeCee who has been famous for being one of the busiest Indian stars in the past few years was even called “lazy” on Twitter.

Have a look at some of the reactions-

Hello Uncle ji and Aunty ji! @PapaJonas and @DeniseJonas.. Tell your daughter in law to post a picture of her Madame Tussauds wax staute (London). #SheBeChilling #HubbyPostsOnly #CelebrationOfAchievementsIsMust pic.twitter.com/5yE1SaAK0r — Akanksha ☕️ (@akankshabhatt3) June 19, 2019

Babe I see you are going for long drives and chilling. Please post about your Madam Tussauds waxworks on instagram. @priyankachopra 🙏 — PC_unfinished (@PcUnfinished) June 19, 2019

My good sis can post this pixelated car selfie but can’t post her statue. Y’all better talk to her… pic.twitter.com/qYGwagnYfq — Stacy (@StacySuperDuper) June 18, 2019

Priyanka get your priorities straight pic.twitter.com/yDaE4IMPnT — kay. (@karishmaokay) June 19, 2019

@priyankachopra your Madame Tussauds Wax model was revealed yesterday, it told me it wants you to post about it please do 🤧🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/S4LuYRxFrJ — irene (@priyankac_fan0) June 19, 2019

Hello @priyankachopra, I am your statue, what are you waiting for to share? I think I deserve a #MTStatueAppreciation Post 💁🏽👁 pic.twitter.com/hkJIXy5WIv — NP Globaldomination (@NPglobaldomina) June 19, 2019

@nickjonas @jonasbrothers @joejonas and you too @kevinjonas 😒 please tell @priyankachopra to post a picture of her wax statue at Madame Tussauds on Instagram. She is not listening to us! #ChillingandChilling pic.twitter.com/ExX9M43tiF — Akanksha ☕️ (@akankshabhatt3) June 19, 2019

Well, the fans of Priyanka are clearly angry and we just hope she makes them happy by sharing her Madame Tussauds’ Wax Statue’s picture super soon.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her next Bollywood release, The Sky Is Pink. Directed by National Award winner filmmaker, Shonali Bose the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and is based on the life of the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film wrapped just a few days back and is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

