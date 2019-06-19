Sara Ali Khan’s VIRAL Video Is Nothing But A Tough Competition To Taimur Ali Khan!

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been talk of the town ever since her debut movie Kedarnath. Recently, a throwback video of Saif Ali Khan playing with baby Sara on the set of one of his film has grabbed eyeballs. The video is just so adorable that it will make you go aww!

In the footage, Sara looks so sweet, fluffy and looks like a cutie pie in her pigtails and that orange frock. The short clip stormed the internet by thousands of fans, viewers, and Netizens who would not stop praising little Sara in the comments section. They said, “She was equally cute even in her childhood,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “Aaj internet ka sabse cute video.”

Sara had recently shared a special post on Father’s Day for Saif with adorable childhood photographs. She wrote, “Happy Fathers’ Day Abba…Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime.”

Sara, Saif’s daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh, was born when the Omkara actor was just 24 years old. Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Saif had opened up about his relationship with his daughter. “Sara was born when I was 24. So I was quite young. We have always had this kind of relationship where if I tell her, ‘Don’t do that’, she looks at me and says, ‘Really?’ It becomes slightly difficult to discipline her sometimes about certain things. We have had a slightly unconventional age gap, in that sense,” he had said.

On the film front, Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.

