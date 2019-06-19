Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta #MeToo Row: Reports Claim That Actors Weren’t Dancing Together

After months of filing a sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta took the case further and made an appeal to PM Narendra Modi. She mentioned that Nana has done tampering with the witnesses.

Now according to Bollywood Hungama, it is being reported that both the actors weren’t dancing together on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. The statement given by the eyewitnesses is contradicting from what Tanushree has mentioned.

In the latest reports, one of the actresses, who was an assistant choreographer then on the sets, said that Nana was on the sets and was trying to learn steps from Ganesh Acharya. He even told Ganesh that he’s not good with dancing, so rehearsals were happening. Even Tanushree was rehearsing the dance moves in the studios for 3 days.

She even said that when the song started, both the actors were standing several feet away and they were about 300-400 dancers on the sets. Soon after, Tanushree left the sets in anger and no one could understand what was going on. It is also being said that despite requesting her, she didn’t resume the shooting.

Tanushree’s lawyers Nitin Satpute says that police hasn’t recorded the statements of the witnesses and have already closed the case even without investigating.

