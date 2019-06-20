Arjun Patiala Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma & Kriti Sanon Are Quirky, Smirky & All Kinds Of Funny!

Can’t take it easy, paaji!

Trailer of Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma is out and the movie is definitely going to be on your watchlist. The trailer starts with an introduction to ‘Policewali’ films of Bollywood and this one is marked as 245 in the lot. Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the trailer looks amusing.

Diljit is seen playing a small town cop who is funny and quirky and Kriti on the other hand looks pretty as a journalist. Varun is seen playing Diljit’s assistant who is always drunk and humorous. This is not the first time we will see Diljit playing a titular role of a cop, he has done it before in Punjabi movies and even Bollywood film Udta Punjab. Meanwhile, Kriti also played the role of a journalist in her last movie, Luka Chuppi.

The movie will be released on July 26, 2019 and has Ronit Roy and Manjot Singh in significant roles. There is an item song performed by Sunny Leone in the movie and we can’t wait for you to check the trailer:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala, will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya. It was earlier scheduled to release on 19 July.

