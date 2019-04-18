AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): With 330.22 Crores, Beats Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger & 2 Others!

There’s no stopping for Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer AndhaDhun at the China box office. After taking a thunderous start, the movie is trending tremendously well during weekdays. At the end of 15 days theatrical run, this comic thriller has now overtaken Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

With a mammoth figure of 330.22 crores gross including 237.42 crores from China and 92.80 crores from India, AndhaDhun has surpassed the worldwide total of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores). It is also set to cross Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores) and Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang (340 crores), by tomorrow.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun released as Piano Player on 3rd April 2019 in China, while on 5th October 2018 in India.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his journey in Bollywood in the last six years has been a great learning curve in which he has gone from being cautious about being confident about his movie choices.

Asked if after successful films like Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, has he become too cautious with his film choices, Ayushmann told IANS in an email: “I have always been cautious. Initially I use to do one film a year, but now I am doing at least two.”

“It is not called being cautious, but I think it is more about being true to your sensibilities. According to me, more than being cautious, it has made me braver. There is a certain self-belief, an affirmation that my choices and sensibilities are working. I would like to see that as not as being cautious but as confidence in my choices,” he added.

