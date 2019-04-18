Vinta Nanda On Ajay Devgn Working With Alok Nath: “When It Comes To Box Office, Their Ideologies Go For A Toss”

After Tanushree Dutta lashed out at Ajay Devgn recently for working with #MeToo alleged Alok Nath in the upcoming film De De Pyaar De, producer Vinta Nanda has shown her disappointment.

Talking to Mid-Day, Vinta said, “I don’t expect anything from Ajay Devgn. I don’t think he is in any position to take a stand. The money riding on the project is the only Dharma for them. In November, she had also filed a police complaint against Alok Nath. Following that, he got anticipatory bail and the allegations were stated as ‘falsely implicated’ later on. Ajay was really supportive of the movement last year, but now it looks like there was no problem in making him a part of De De Pyaar De“.

She further added, “When it comes to the box office, nobody (in the industry) follows any other religion. There is no right or wrong. Their politics and ideologies go for a toss. Their reluctance to take action is the giveaway (of their intentions)”.

Talking about the powers of the audience Vinta said, “The audience is the only agency that can reject the film. If it doesn’t, then it goes to show how regressive we are as a society. But I am optimistic about the young generation. They will give sleepless nights to all these men and women who are not able to take a stand.”

90’s TV show Tara’s producer Vinta Nanda had accused Alok Nath last year for sexually harassment and rape and following it. While Alok was on anticipatory bail, nobody knew that he has been cast in De De Pyaar De.

Last year when #MeToo wave picked momentum in the industry, Ajay Devgn had shown his support to the movement. He had said, “I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it.”

