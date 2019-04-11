One of the highly acclaimed movies of recent times, AndhaDhun, is proving the worth in its theatrical run of China. After crossing the century mark, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is amassing the number in a real quick pace. In fact, it has toppled the biggies of Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Till now, AndhaDhun has amassed a worldwide gross total of 218.19 crores gross considering the 8-day China collections of 125.39 crores gross and Indian lifetime of 92.80 crores gross. With this total, it has surpassed Kaabil (209.50 crores), Hichki (210.81 crores), Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores) and M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (217 crores).

Given the comic-thriller has connected very well with the audiences in China, it will surpass many Bollywood big hits in the list highest worldwide grossers with each passing day.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his bushy eyebrows became an obstacle in his career initially.

The actor’s Instagram bio reads: “Eyebrows are bushy”. He opened up about the reason behind it when he appeared on an episode of Colors Infinity’s show “BFFs With Vogue” with actress Radhika Apte, read a statement.

“All through my initial auditions I was told, ‘Yaar tumhare eyebrows bohot distracting hain‘. But my stylist now says, ‘I should keep it, it’s very stylish’,” Ayushmann said.

That is also why he decided to keep his bio like that.

On the film front, Ayushmann, who earned plaudits last year for “Andhadhun” and “Badhaai Ho“, is busy working on “Article 15“. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

